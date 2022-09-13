ALBANY — Evans Fuller is about as active a 9-yesar-old as you’ll find. She takes dance classes, plays piano, sings, and plays tennis and soccer.
Oh yeah, and she likes to act as well.
ALBANY — Evans Fuller is about as active a 9-yesar-old as you’ll find. She takes dance classes, plays piano, sings, and plays tennis and soccer.
Oh yeah, and she likes to act as well.
“I think acting and maybe dance are my favorite things to do,” the Deerfield-Windsor fourth-grader said.
Dianne Giddens is glad. Giddens, who is directing her fourth show for Theatre Albany after years of teaching theater and directing plays and musicals at Deerfield-Windsor School, needed a dedicated young actress to play the lead in “Matilda the Musical,” which starts Friday and runs through the next two weekends.
“The kids are the stars of this production,” Giddens said. “We’re fortunate that they’ve picked things up so quickly. We have a cast of 30, and 21 of them are kids from fourth grade-up.”
That includes Evans, who has performed in “Peter Pan” with Ballet Theatre South and in the Theatre Albany productions of “James and the Giant Peach” and “Beauty and the Beast.”
“My mom asked me once if I wanted to try acting, and I said I’d give it a try,” the “Matilda” lead actress said. “It’s sorta scary when you know there are people out there in the audience watching, but it’s hard to see them. I just try to make sure I’m prepared.
“I just came home from summer camp and a (family) trip to Europe a few days ago, so I’m a little behind. I’ve memorized all my English lines, but I still have to learn my Russian.”
Russian?
“We ask a lot of the kids,” Giddens said. “But you just don’t get a lot of stage fright with this bunch. They’ve already sang for us and read lines during auditions, so we know what they can do.
“We’ve really focused on getting that next generation into the theater, and plays like this help. It’s something the kids can relate to.”
Matilda tells the story of a small girl who wasn’t wanted. She has develops magic powers and tells a fantastic story that everyone thinks she’s made up. But has she?
Tickets for “Matilda” are on sale online at www.theatrealbany.com. The box office will open from 2-5 p.m. starting Wednesday and will be open the days of performances.
Shows are scheduled Friday, Saturday and Sunday and Sept. 23-25. Curtain drops on Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
CLASS A DRIVERS CDL CLASS A DRIVERS NEEDED Local & OT…
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY CITY OF DONALSONVILLE, GA CITY MAN…
Job Posting Municipal Broadband Manager A position for a …
movingaroundthesun said:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.