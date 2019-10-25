VALDOSTA -- Free? What? That's right, bring all the kids. Kids 9-and-under accompanied by a paying adult or season passholder receive free admission on Saturday to Wild Adentures. The theme park is celebrating the last weekend of Halloween activities with the Monster-Sized Costume Contest and free kids' admission.
Wild Adventures Marketing Communications Manager Adam Floyd said, "This year's Kid-O-Ween celebrations have been a huge hit with our guests, especially with the addition of Mr. Bone's Maze and more candy stations. We are definitely looking forward to sharing the fun with even more families during the event's final weekend."
This Saturday and Sunday, Kid-O-Ween continues, beginning both days at 11 a.m. with trick-or-treating, costume parades, new shows, and new attractions. On Sunday, the first 100 children 13-under to register for the Monster-Sized Costume Contest will compete for the grand prize of two 2020 Gold Season Passes, valued at $250.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. near the park entrance. The costume contest starts at 2:30 p.m. at Lakeside Showplace, where special celebrity judges from Black Crow Media will be looking for the most fun and creative costume.
"This weekend also marks the last chance to experience 'Terror in the Wild'," Floyd said. "We introduced several new attractions this year, including the terrifying and unique Carn-EVIL 3D Clown Maze." "Terror in the Wild" begins at dusk on Friday and Saturday night and features nine haunted attractions and scare zones. "Terror in the Wild" is not recommended for children under 12.
"Terror in the Wild" and "Kid-O-Ween" are included with park admission or a season pass, including the Pre-K free kid’s season pass available to all children ages 3-5 years old. Parents interested in receiving a free season pass for their child can visit WildAdventures.com/Pre-K for more information and to register.
2020 season passes are on sale now through Halloween at the lowest price of the year. 2020 season passes can be used for the remainder of 2019 and the entire 2020 season.
For more information about "Terror in the Wild,"" Kid-O-Ween," 2020 season passes or the Pre-K Free Kid’s Season Pass, visit WildAdventures.com.