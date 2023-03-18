...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
CORDELE -- Tickets are now on sale for the Day Out With Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends event at Georgia Veterans State Park here.
Kids can join Thomas the Tank Engine for a day full of colorful adventures. All are invited to get aboard an interactive train ride with Thomas to earn a color badge, say hello to Sir Topham Hatt and get creative exploring the color corner.
For even more fun, visitors can mix it up in the play pod with lawn games, snap eye-catching photo ops, enjoy live entertainment, check out the exclusive pop-up gift shop and more. Day Out With Thomas is headed to heritage railways across the country.
Activities at the stops in Cordele include putt-putt golf, bouncy houses, live entertainment, Play Pod Station, food trucks, model train displays, hay bail maze and more.