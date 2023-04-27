The Kardashians have never shied away from addressing the good, the bad and the ugly parts of their (very public) life, and the new Season 3 trailer for their Hulu reality show "The Kardashians" demonstrates exactly that -- with hints at what's to come.

"Things change really quickly," Kim Kardashian says in the opening of the trailer after a producer is heard alluding to her split from SNL alum Pete Davidson.

