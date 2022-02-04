Kim Kardashian calls out Kanye West's 'obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation'

"Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will," the caption read.
Kardashian shot back with a statement, posted on the stories portion of her verified Instagram account, in which she wrote, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create."
"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision -- because it brings her so much happiness," the statement read.
"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."
North West has a joint TikTok account with her mother, and last year Kardashian reprimanded her daughter publicly for going live on the platform without her permission.
But on Friday Kardashian used West's complaint to also address what she says has been his behavior in the midst of their split.
"From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way," the statement continued. "I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."
North is the eldest of the couple's four children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.