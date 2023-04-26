Kim Kardashian officiates Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton's Las Vegas wedding

(From left) Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton at the The Daily Front Row LA Fashion Awards in Beverly Hills on April 23.

 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Wedding bells are ringing for celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton and "White Lotus" actor Lukas Gage.

The couple posted on their respective Instagram pages on Wednesday that they recently wed in Las Vegas, and Kim Kardashian and country star Shania Twain played a pivotal role in their nuptials.

