(CNN) — Kim Kardashian is her eldest daughter North West’s biggest advocate, especially when it comes to North’s ability to express her creativity on social media.

Kardashian shares a joint TikTok account with 10-year-old North, whose father is Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West. The account has racked up over 16 million followers, and in spite of criticism the Skims founder has received, she continued to defend her decision to allow North to create on the platform in an interview with Time published on Tuesday, saying North “loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative.”

