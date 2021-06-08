Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN DOUGHERTY... NORTHWESTERN BAKER...SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN AND EAST CENTRAL EARLY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 515 PM EDT... At 431 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Colquitt, moving north at 15 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Morgan, Leary, Douglasville, Damascus, Iveys Mill, Milford, Crestview, Commissary Hill, Mimsville, Bermuda, Elmodel Wma, Bethany, Patmos and Rowena. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. &&