Kim Kardashian says she's 'not OK' after son Saint breaks his arm By Toyin Owoseje, CNN Sep 10, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kim Kardashian says she is "not ok" after her son broke his arm.The reality star revealed that 5-year-old Saint West had sustained the injury in a post shared on her Instagram Story on Thursday, adding that she was left distraught."Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today. I'm not ok," Kardashian wrote alongside a photo of Saint icing the injury while sitting in a wheelchair. Another slide showed her second-born cradling his arm in a cast. "Poor Baby," the caption read. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star also added a weary face emoji.The Skims founder did not share further details on how her little boy, whom she shares with husband Kanye West, sustained the broken arm.CNN has contacted Kardashian's representatives for further comment.The incident comes just months after she revealed Saint tested positive for Covid-19 during a May episode of "KUWTK." "My little Sainty just tested positive for COVID," she said on the phone in the episode."I'm tryna not to freak anyone out, but now I have to figure out what were are going to do," she later admitted to the cameras.As well as Saint, Kardashian also shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2, with West.Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February, seven years after the pair married in a lavish wedding in Italy.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Bone Fractures Celebrities Child Abuse Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Diseases And Disorders Domestic Violence Health And Medical Kim Kardashian West Musculoskeletal Disorders And Injuries North West Societal Issues Society Violence In Society Wounds And Injuries Kim Kardashian Kanye West Photography Medicine Telecommunications Saint Cable News Network Injury Star Founder More Entertainment Albany Herald Entertainment Howard Stern to anti-vaxxers: 'You had the cure and you wouldn't take it' By Marianne Garvey, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Portland, Oregon names newest bridge after iconic Simpsons character Ned Flanders By KPTVUpdated 3 hrs ago 0 +2 Albany Herald Entertainment featured Art Metrano, star of 'Police Academy' films, dead at 84 By Toyin Owoseje, CNNUpdated 3 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Phil Collins suffering from health problems, can 'barely hold' drum sticks By Marianne Garvey, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Ross James Urquhart III Sep 8, 2021 Our Beloved brother and friend recently passed to his final re… Marilyn Cook Sep 8, 2021 Marilyn Cook passed away in her Gainesville home on August 29,… David Edward Hauber Sep 5, 2021 David Edward Hauber, 63, of Lee County passed away Sunday, Sep… » More Obituaries >> More Events Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Travel Georgia +73 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour with the Albany Herald of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of a series exploring the beauty of Southwest Georgia. Click for more. +71 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia Take a photo tour with the Albany Herald staff of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +70 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Terrell County, Georgia with the Albany Herald Take a photo tour of Sasser and Dawson in Terrell County, Georgia with the staff of the Albany Herald. Click for more. +62 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Worth County, Georgia with the Albany Herald Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia with the Albany Herald staff. Click for more. The latest Albany Herald Podcast Latest News America to Wells Fargo: This is unacceptable Newly formed White House council to promote competition across US economy to hold first meeting Anxiety and depression are increasing as the pandemic goes on. Here's what you can do In a huge blow, judge rules Apple can't force developers to use its App Store payment system » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Care CAREGIVING SERVICES 35+ CAREGIVING SERVICES 35+ years exp. Have COVID shot Specia… Garage Big Yard Sale. 212 Winnstead Dr. Lee Co. Sat. 9/11 Big Yard Sale. 212 Winnstead Dr. Lee Co. Sat. 9/11 @ 7AM … Garage YARD SALE, 1206 Hobson St. Sat 8am-12pm Very Low Prices. YARD SALE, 1206 Hobson St. Sat 8am-12pm Very Low Prices. … » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesFormer Marine wearing body armor fatally shoots 4 people, including baby in mother's arms, Florida sheriff saysCotton virus confirmed in 24 Georgia countiesMonoclonal antibody treatments for COVID show positive resultsNo. 5 Georgia defeats No. 3 Clemson in tight battleHuge South Georgia football showdown coming Friday when Lowndes visits Lee CountyDr. John Stephen Inman Jr.Charles Wesley (Chuck) Peek, Jr.Trent Brown donates to Help Communities In Schools of GeorgiaFOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Southland escapes with win over Deerfield-Windsor on late field goalTai Chi ... Southern style Images Videos CollectionsON THE MARKET: Albany home in Hidden Lakes subdivision is true luxury on the lakePHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor vs. Southland FootballPHOTOS: COVID-19 vaccine recipients enjoy free meal at BJ's Country BuffetPHOTOS: Scenes from What's Up Wednesday event at Albany State UniversityPHOTOS: Labor Day at Chehaw Park in AlbanyPHOTOS: Baseball Hall of Fame Induction CeremonyPHOTOS: Scenes from the wild in Southwest GeorgiaPHOTOS: Lee County vs. Veterans Ninth-Grade FootballPHOTOS: University of Georgia vs Clemson football9 ADHD symptoms in children parents should look out for Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation Red dog said: During Joe Biden's campaign speech last year, he said he would eliminate the Covid-19 virus. A year later cases are up 300% from last Septembe… View more Miss Daisy said: Housing is an individual responsibility. You are not entitled to housing or other benefits simply by being born. It is not up to the rest of u… View more greybeige said: Best Place to Retire ... forever. Don't go out in public day or night because you might just get drive-by shot in the back in a racially motiv… View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.