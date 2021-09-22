Kim Kardashian West, Jason Sudekis to make 'SNL' hosting debuts this season By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN Sep 22, 2021 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kim Kardashian West is set to make her "SNL" hosting debut.The TV personality and business mogul was one of four guest hosts announced Wednesday by NBC.The others include fellow first-time hosts Owen Wilson, Rami Malek and Jason Sudekis, who was a writer and cast member on the show between 2003 - 2013. Kardashian West, with musical guest Halsey, will host the Oct. 9 edition while "Loki" star Wilson, with musical guest Kacey Musgraves, will host the Oct. 2 season opener.Young Thug will be the musical guest for Malek's Oct. 16 episode and Brandi Carlile will be on hand for "SNL" alum Sudekis's Oct. 23 outing. During the Emmys this weekend, executive producer Lorne Michaels had teased Sudedkis's return to Studio 8H.On Sunday, "Saturday Night Live" picked up its fifth straight Emmy win for best variety sketch series.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Kim Kardashian West Television Comedies Television Programming Jason Sudekis Owen Wilson Snl Broadcasting Events Show Rami Malek Emmy 