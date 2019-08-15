ALBANY -- Food, music and fundraising will the order of the evening Saturday at Flint River Habitat for Humanity's seventh annual Hammer Jam at the Merry Acres Inn and Event Center.
The annual musical treat will raise funds for the building and rehab of Habitat homes for veterans and other needy families.
The evening will feature regional favorites the Kinchafoonee Cowboys. The Cowboys started playing together in Terrell County in the early '90s and since have played everything from small local venues and huge outdoor festivals. The group has shared billing with a varied group of entertainers such as the Dave Matthews Band, Widespread Panic, Alabama, Blues Traveler, Trisha Yearwood, Tracy Lawrence, John Anderson, Martina McBride and many more.
The Cowboys, who played the opening show at Athens' refurbished Georgia Theatre, are a favorite around the state of Georgia and continue to share their music with fans from weddings to festivals to honky tonks. The band has released three studio albums and one live album.
Albany favorites the Bo Henry Band will entertain their loyal fan base Saturday as well. The BHB have played Southern and classic rock, groove and funk for 20-plus years. The band plays everything from weddings to outdoor festivals, college frat parties, to bars and many more venues. The Bo Henry Band does not adhere to any particular genre of music but is loyal to all music and to each other. They play what they feel.
Comprising some of the area's best musicians, the band is a fluid group of musicians through which the gift of music flows. The BHB is happy to make their music and will leave it as their legacy for time well spent.
The BANDages will also perform Saturday. This unique group of musicians is made up of medical doctors. Well known around the area, these musicians are in demand for their unique style of music.
Doors at the Merry Acres Inn and Event Center open at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy food, music, drinks, silent and live auctions, all while lending a helping hand to people in need.