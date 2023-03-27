Following Monday's shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill, who lives in the community, is airing his outrage at yet another incident of gun violence against schoolchildren, this one close to home.

"A school shooting just happened near my sons (sic) school. Multiple children dead but let's make sure that the gunman had his 2nd Amendment rights," Followill tweeted, adding, "F**k you Bill Lee and f**k the NRA."

CNN's Eric Levenson, Jennifer Henderson and Theresa Waldrop contributed to this story.

Tags