...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/
TODAY TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 113.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ today.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Kit Harington is reportedly on board for a Jon Snow 'Game of Thrones' spin-off
According to the Hollywood Reporter, a sequel to HBO's hit fantasy drama is in early development, with British actor Kit Harington set to reprise his role as the world's favorite bastard from the North turned heir to the Iron Throne.
Described as a live-action spin-off series, the Jon Snow-centered show is expected to take place after the events of "Game of Thrones," which ended in 2019 after almost a decade.
HBO declined to comment. Representatives for Harington did not immediately respond to request for comment.
The reopening of Jon Snow's story would upend the divisive eighth-and-final season and provide a chance for viewers to learn the fate of the surviving characters in the Emmy-winning series. Jon Snow was last seen leaving traveling north beyond The Wall with the wildlings, after being exiled from Westeros.
A sequel series could also open the door for the return of other familiar faces, including Jon Snow's half-siblings Sansa and Arya Stark, played by Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams. It would also be a sign that HBO will extend George R.R. Martin's GOT universe beyond the source material. (Like CNN, HBO is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
News of the possible Jon Snow spin-off comes ahead of the premiere of the franchise spin-off "House Of The Dragon" on August 21 on HBO. The 10-episode series, set 200 years before "Game Of Thrones," is based on Martin's "Fire and Blood" novel and follows House Targaryen, the dragon-riding family from which Daenerys Targaryen descended.
Harington was nominated for two Emmys, for best supporting actor and best lead actor in a drama series, during his time on "Game of Thrones." He has since appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Dane Whitman in "Eternals," appeared in an episode of Amazon's "Modern Love" and starred in the title role in Shakespeare's "Henry V" at London's National Theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.