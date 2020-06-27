Because of concerns over the coronavirus, the annual Flint Riverkeeper Knobby Knees Music Festival will be broadcast live on local radio station WPFQ (102.1 FM) Sunday from 5-11 p.m. The festival lineup includes:
5-6 p.m. — Jodi Mann and Co.
6-7 p.m. — Pine Box Dwellers
7-8 p.m. — The Page Brothers Band
8-9 p.m. — Unbreakable Bloodline
9-10 p.m. — Evan Barber
10-11 p.m. — BoDean & the Poachers
Listen to the broadcast live on Q102 — The Queen Bee, or go to the station’s website Q102thequeenbee.com or Facebook page @Q102thequeenbee. The Station also streams on the Shoutcast streaming site. Viewing of the event can also be seen on the FlintRiverkeeper and the artists’ social media sites.
