M. Night Shyamalan's forays into adapting other material came up limp with "Old" but fare considerably better with "Knock at the Cabin," a crisp and creepy thriller based on Paul Tremblay's novel. Economically told and cleverly calibrated to maximize its claustrophobic setting, it's among the most effective films the director has delivered since his mid-career slump, making this a door well worth opening.

Although the confined nature of the action has something in common with Shyamalan's early alien-invasion movie "Signs," the premise of Tremblay's book (titled "The Cabin at the End of the World") in this form more closely resembles "The Rapture," Michael Tolkin's unsettling 1991 rumination on the prospect of the apocalypse.

