ALBANY — Comedian Kountry Wayne, aka, Wayne Colley, announced Monday that his “Help Is on the Way” Comedy Tour, produced by Live Nation, is coming to Albany.

The tour marks Wayne’s return to the stage following his “Straight Out of the Mud” spring 2022 tour, where the charismatic comic performed to sold-out crowds in theaters across the U.S.

