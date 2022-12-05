...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and south central and
southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
ALBANY — Comedian Kountry Wayne, aka, Wayne Colley, announced Monday that his “Help Is on the Way” Comedy Tour, produced by Live Nation, is coming to Albany.
The tour marks Wayne’s return to the stage following his “Straight Out of the Mud” spring 2022 tour, where the charismatic comic performed to sold-out crowds in theaters across the U.S.
Wayne’s career highlights over the past few years include being named one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” in 2021, starring in the BET original Christmas rom-com “Holiday Heartbreak” (2021), featured on MTV’s “Wild ‘N’ Out” with Nick Cannon, and releasing his debut EP, “Drip & Zay,” with Grammy Award-winning producer Zaytoven. Wayne, along with Kym Whitley, currently co-hosts “I Love Us,” a comedy clip show on BET+ that premiered this past summer. Up next, he will star alongside Chloe Bailey, Quavo, Mack Wilds, Druski, and more, in Universal Pictures’ “Praise This,” produced by Will Packer and directed by Tina Gordon
In addition to the “Help Is on the Way” Comedy Tour, Wayne is set to release his first book of the same name on April 18 through Harmony Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House. In the memoir, Wayne shares his seemingly impossible story with hopes to inspire others to see that no matter where you started or how stuck you feel right now, the possibilities for living a rich, full life are limitless. The foreword is written by NAACP Image Award-winning actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer.
Since his first Facebook post went viral in 2014, Wayne’s career continues to climb, while garnering a loyal fan base. His widely popular digital sketches draw in millions of viewers daily across Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channel, featuring original characters written by Wayne and cameos from notable celebrities including Ludacris, Mike Epps, Charlamagne tha God and Lamar Odom, to name a few.
For more information, visit www.KountryWayne.com and follow @Kountrywayne on Instagram, @KingKountryWayne on Facebook, and @kountry_wayne on Twitter.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com or at the Georgia’s Own Credit Union Box Office located at the Albany Civic Center. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $78.50, $58.50, $48.50 and $38.50.