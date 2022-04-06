THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 100 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES
IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BEN HILL IRWIN TIFT
TURNER WORTH
IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA
CALHOUN CLAY DOUGHERTY
LEE QUITMAN RANDOLPH
TERRELL
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBA, ALBANY, ALFORDS, ARLINGTON,
ASHBURN, ASHTON, BAGBY STATE PARK, BENEVOLENCE, BOWENS MILL,
CHULA, CLARKS MILL, COLES, COMMISSARY HILL, CORDRAYS MILL,
CROSSROADS, CUTHBERT, DAWSON, DAWSON MUNICIPAL A/P,
DAYS CROSSROADS, DICKEY, DOVEREL, EAST ALBANY, EDISON,
FITZGERALD, FITZGERALD MUNICIPAL A/P, FORRESTER, FORT GAINES,
GAMMAGE, GEORGETOWN, GORDY, GRAVES, HARDING, HATCHER, HEROD,
HOBBY, IRWINVILLE, ISABELLA, JONES CROSSING, LEESBURG,
LOCKETT CROSSING, MOORES CROSSROADS, MORGAN, OCILLA, PALMYRA,
PECAN, PETERSON HILL, PRETORIA, QUEENSLAND, RED ROCK,
RICKS PLACE, SHIVERS MILL, SMITHVILLE, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P,
SPRINGVALE, SPRINGVALE STATION, SUNSWEET, SYLVESTER,
SYLVESTER AIRPORT, TIFTON, TURNER CITY, UNION, WALKER, WATERLOO,
WESTWOOD, WILLIAMSBURG, WIRE BRIDGE, WORTH, AND YEOMANS.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and south central Georgia.
* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Localized pockets of heavy rainfall this afternoon into
tonight falling on top of previous rainfall on Tuesday may
result in areas of flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker only kind of got married
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married.
Well, not exactly.
Kardashian shared a series of snapshots of herself and Barker taken at a Las Vegas wedding chapel, following the Grammy Awards on Sunday. She said in the caption on Instagram that they did not obtain a marriage license, therefore they aren't legally married.
"Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."
