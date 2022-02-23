...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO
11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama and southwest and south central
Georgia.
* WHEN...from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement featured in Hulu trailer
If offers a glimpse at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement, with Kim Kardashian joking about her own marriages.
"The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines," the synopsis for the new series reads. "From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love and life in the spotlight."
The Kardashian-Jenner family announced plans to grow their empire with a multi-year deal with the streaming platform last year.
Their lives were previously documented on the E! series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and its spinoff shows, which aired for 14 years and a total of 20 seasons.
"The Kardashians" is set to debut on Hulu on April 14.
