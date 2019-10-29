Kourtney Kardashian has a message for those bothered about the length of her son's hair: worry about your own kids.
The 40-year-old reality star had a pithy response to a follower that commented on photos she posted of her 4-year-old son Reign Disick enjoying a weekend family getaway in Santa Ynez, California.
Reign, who turns 5 in December, is photographed enjoying time with a pony, nature and a tractor.
One person commented, "She really need to cut his hair."
Kardashian didn't take too kindly to the criticism and had some advice of her own.
"She really need to not worry about kids that aren't her own," she wrote. "He is a happy boy."
Kardashian shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Reign, Mason, 9, and Penelope, 7.
They all frequently appear together on their family's hit reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."