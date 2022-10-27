Kourtney Kardashian says she 'blacked out' during Vegas wedding to Travis Barker

Before their courthouse marriage in Santa Barbara and their big Italian wedding celebration, Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker had a secret ceremony in Las Vegas. Kardashian says she doesn't remember much of it.

 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On the latest episode of "The Kardashians," Kardashian laughs when her friend Simon Huck brings up the Vegas wedding.

