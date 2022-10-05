Kourtney Kardashian says she's not as close to Khloé as she once was

For anyone who watches "The Kardashians," sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian have always been tight.
But now, Kourtney says, the two are in different places.
"I think just life isn't the same. I think I'm in a different place," she said on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast.
Kourtney Kardashian said Khloé and sister Kim Kardashian are now closer, because they have bonded over welcoming babies around the same time.
"I just felt like they really bonded. They were going through the same things," Kourtney said, adding that for a time she felt the two were ganging up on her.
"That's when I was unhappy with the show, partially 'cause of (Khloé and Kim) kind of ganging up (on me). I felt like it was almost everything that Khloé and I had done to Kim, and then they were like kind of flipping it on me," she said.
The newlywed said they all love each other, though, and she's still always in touch with her sisters.
"I feel like Khloé and I are good. I spoke to her the whole time she was in Milan; we were FaceTiming. We FaceTimed on the way to school this morning, I saw her this morning at school. You know, we're good," she said. "I think just life isn't the same. I think I'm in a different place."
