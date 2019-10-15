ALBANY — For Krispy Kreme doughnut lovers, there’s never a need for a special day to pick up a couple of dozen of the sweet treats.
But with Halloween just around the corner, Krispy Kreme is now providing a little extra incentive to make a stop at the corner of Slappey and Pine. The bakery is offering a group of special Halloween doughnuts, including:
♦ “Slimon,” the Slime Monster Doughnut: The ringleader of the Monster Batch and known for covering everything in his path with green slime, Slimon is an original glazed doughnut dipped in green icing.
♦ “Hypno-Henry,” the Cake Batter Monster: A doughnut filled with cake batter, dipped in yellow icing and orange sanding sugar with a mesmerizing icing swirl, Hypno-Henry is known for hypnotizing customers into wanting more doughnuts.
♦ “Mumford,” the Mummy Monster Doughnut: Mumford is an original glazed doughnut “wrapped” in purple.
So get into the Halloween spirit and pick up a dozen ... if you dare.