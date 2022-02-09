Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard let their kids sleep in their room By Lisa Respers France, CNN Feb 9, 2022 Feb 9, 2022 Updated 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Married couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were involved in how often to bath your children conversation last year and now they have weighed in on the sleeping habits of their family. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/File Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Married couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were involved in how often to bath your children conversation last year and now they have weighed in on the sleeping habits of their family.During a recent episode of Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Bell shared that their daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 7, sleep in their parents' room."You know the girls sleep on the floor of our bedroom," Bell said. This revelation was part of a story about how there was a stench in the bedroom.Bell joked (we guess) she thought it was just because the family is gassy so "I wake up in the morning and I go, 'Wow nobody's gas has dissipated, but it also smells like it's burning.'"But even after washing the sheets, airing out the room and having the kids check to make sure the family pets had not left behind any little presents, the "really raunchy smell" continued to linger. Finally, Bell located the source."I lean down and smell the mattress - Dax's corner, his feet corner of the mattress - and I almost hit the deck," she said. "I almost passed out it was so strong."Lest you think Shepard has a hygiene problem, it turns out that their mattress cover which has to be filled with water had accidentally been filled with an old protein drink.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Behavior And Cognition Celebrities Dax Shepard Kristen Bell Science Sleep Building Industry Room Pet Smell Bedroom More Entertainment Arts & Entertainment ‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘Dark Side of the Honeymoon’ (RECAP) Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider 4 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says By Lisa Respers France, CNNUpdated 4 hrs ago 0 Arts & Entertainment ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Premiere Date Set — Plus, Check Out the New Poster (PHOTO) Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 9 hrs ago 0 Business Disney regains some magic with better-than-expected streaming results By Frank Pallotta, CNN BusinessUpdated 8 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Larry "Gus" Hudson Feb 6, 2022 Larry "Gus" Hudson, 73, of Sylvester, Georgia departed this li… Carol Marie Wilcox Feb 3, 2022 Carol Marie Parker Wilcox, 82, of Lee County, GA, died January… » More Obituaries Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Nathan Chen wins gold with figure skating master class Gladiators claim road win over Cyclones Appeals court refuses to reinstate federal employee vaccine mandate while it reviews case ‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘Dark Side of the Honeymoon’ (RECAP) » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Garage MOVING SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO!! MOVING SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO!! 158 HUGH RD, Off Ledo Ro… Free 4 USED TIRES, Goodyear, 215x80x16, $50. Call 229-496-1555 $50 4 USED TIRES, Goodyear, 215x80x16, $50. Call 229-496-1555 Job EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR needed for Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful Under the EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR needed for Keep Albany Dougherty Beaut… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesKicked out: Georgia families say they are not wantedNew businesses popping up around AlbanyTwo persons die in single-vehicle accidents in AlbanyAlbany man charged with murder of Dawson woman captured in VirginiaGregory McMichael will face trial on federal hate crime charges in Ahmaud Arbery killing after withdrawing plea agreementGeorgia inmate escapes hospital by climbing through ceilingAlbany State football lands impressive recruiting classHarris siblings star in Deerfield-Windsor basketball splitChehaw officials ponder future of camping at the parkBroadband expansion announced in Jackson, Banks, Madison counties Images Videos CollectionsHOT JOBS: These five careers are sizzling in southwest GeorgiaGET OUT THERE: 6 things to do in the Albany area this weekend, Feb. 4-6PHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Monroe BasketballPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor vs. First Presbyterian BasketballCAPITOL BEAT: 5 stories to know from last week at the General AssemblyCounties with the highest rate of food insecurity in GeorgiaTropical countries competing at the 2022 Winter OlympicsCancel culture! 10 celebrities who have been cancelled and why??PHOTOS: Westover vs. Thomas County Central Girls BasketballMost liberal colleges in America Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation Drawdy said: Why should landlords rent to tenants that create extra work by having to conform to government inspections and such when they have the opportu… View more Mary Esther said: What happened Megan? View more Bristol howell said: Kendall was a great person Everyone is going to miss you, Noah, and Megan Miss you so much and there are going to miss and I know that we were… View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.