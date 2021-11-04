Kristen Stewart, Flavortown fan, elated to learn to Guy Fieri is willing to officiate her wedding By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN Nov 4, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Guy Fieri has said "I do," to officiating Kristen Stewart's wedding -- and she seems thrilled.The recently engaged "Spencer" star mentioned during her press tour in support of the new film that she and fiancée Dylan Meyer heard that Fieri "officiates a lot of gay weddings.""The idea of that man -- that sweet, sweet, spiky-headed man -- coming to our wedding and officiating, it just makes me laugh so much," she said. The Today Show, doing God's work, asked Fieri on Stewart's behalf, and it turns out, he's "all in," according to a video response they played for the actress."Was that a real offer?" host Hoda Kotb joked, referring to Stewart's comment on Stern.Stewart, misunderstanding the comment, believing Kotb was referring to Fieri, replied, "I know. Is he joking?" Adorable.Kotb clarified, saying she was talking about Stewart's comment about Fieri officiating. "Do you really want him," she asked.Stewart didn't miss a beat: "Absolutely. Do you know where he lives? What's his address? Does he live in L.A.? We should talk about this."Yes, Kristen, you should. I hear Flavortown is just up the 405.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 