Kyle Jacobs, songwriter and husband of singer Kellie Pickler, dead at 49

Kyle Jacobs, left, and his wife singer Kellie Pickler give an interview about their show "I Love Kellie Pickler" in 2017 in New York City. Jacobs died on Friday at age 49.

 Chance Yeh/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kyle Jacobs, a country music producer and songwriter, who co-starred with his wife, singer Kellie Pickler, in a CMT docuseries, has died, according to Nashville police. He was 49.

Jacobs died by an apparent suicide in their Nashville home on Friday, according to authorities.

CNN's Paradise Afshar contributed to this report.

