Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky deny they are divorcing

Mauricio Umansky (left) and Kyle Richards are pictured here in 2020.

 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

(CNN) — A pair of “Real Housewives” stars are pushing back on speculation they are divorcing.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, who have been married for 27 years, released a statement after People reported on Monday they are separated but still living under the same roof.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags