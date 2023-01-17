A few showers early then fog developing overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: January 17, 2023 @ 3:18 pm
Kyle Richards wants Chrissy Teigen as a fellow housewife.
Richards says Teigen could replace Lisa Rinna, who recently announced her departure from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
She was out to lunch when she told TMZ crew her idea, saying, "I always said Chrissy Teigen would be the best. It's not an easy job, believe it or not."
Rinna, famous for tossing a wine glass at Kim Richards during a particularly loud argument, left the show after eight seasons.
Last season she fought with Kathy Hilton, who called Rinna "the biggest bully in Hollywood." Rinna departed after Season 12, during which she was grieving the loss of her mother, Lois.
For her part, Teigen has said she's not interested in being on the reality show.
"A lot of people think that I, like, love conflict or I'd be so good on, like, 'Real Housewives' or something... I'm always like, 'No, no,'" Teigen, told Entertainment Tonight last year.
She joked that the castmates "would scare the c--p out of me" if they ever got into a heated exchange.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
