Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcome their second child By Lisa Respers France, CNN Feb 6, 2022 Feb 6, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have a new baby.The makeup mogul announced Sunday via her verified Instagram account that she has given birth.The black and white photo showing what appears to be their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, holding a newborn's hand featured a caption with a blue heart emoji and the date 2-22-22. Stormi was born February 1, 2018.Her mother and manager, Kris Jenner, commented "Angel Pie" about the photo and Kylie's sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote "Mommy of two life." Scott also commented on the birth of the new baby with a blue heart and six brown heart emojis.Kylie Jenner confirmed in September that she and the rapper were expecting their second child together.As of Sunday night, no additional information about the new baby had been released.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Kylie Jenner Travis Scott Photo Photography Commerce Company Anatomy Black And White Stormi Kris Jenner Mogul More Entertainment Arts & Entertainment ‘Riveted: The History of Jeans’ Explores the Story of America’s ‘Quintessential’ Garment Matt Roush, TV Insider 4 hrs ago 0 Arts & Entertainment ‘Sister Boniface’: Crime-Solving Nun Gets the Spotlight in ‘Father Brown’ Spinoff Diane Snyder, TV Insider 6 hrs ago 0 Arts & Entertainment Ranking ‘The Walking Dead’ Seasons by Their Comic-Con Trailers (VIDEO) Emily Hannemann, TV Insider 11 hrs ago 0 Arts & Entertainment ‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Teddi Mellencamp on What Led to Being the First Eviction Scott Fishman, TV Insider 12 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Carol Marie Wilcox Feb 3, 2022 Carol Marie Parker Wilcox, 82, of Lee County, GA, died January… Sarah Anne Shook-Quinn Feb 1, 2022 Sarah Anne Shook-Quinn, 39, of Newton, passed away on Tuesday,… Thomas Edward Stonecypher Jan 31, 2022 Dr. Thomas E. Stonecypher, 87, died January 31, 2022 in Albany… » More Obituaries Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Billie Eilish stops Atlanta concert to help fan get an inhaler A Michigan mother claimed to hear voices through television before allegedly killing her 3-year-old daughter Coast Guard rescues 10 Cuban migrants aboard sinking vessel off Florida Coast Lee County freshman Landry Liston shines at state swim meet » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Job EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR needed for Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful Under the EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR needed for Keep Albany Dougherty Beaut… Job The City of Warwick Police Department is accepting applications for The City of Warwick Police Department is accepting applic… Job This City Of Edison is taking applications for a Full This City Of Edison is taking applications for a Full tim… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesKicked out: Georgia families say they are not wantedMatt Dollar resigns from Georgia HouseNew businesses popping up around AlbanyTwo persons die in single-vehicle accidents in AlbanyAlbany man charged with murder of Dawson woman captured in VirginiaGregory McMichael will face trial on federal hate crime charges in Ahmaud Arbery killing after withdrawing plea agreement10 indicted in Fulton County on human trafficking chargesKendall Rayne CullChehaw officials ponder future of camping at the parkLee County's Class of 2022 football signing list grows to a dozen Images Videos CollectionsGET OUT THERE: 6 things to do in the Albany area this weekend, Feb. 4-6ON THE MARKET: Looking for a mountain home? This sanctuary in the Blue Ridge Mountains can be yours for $5.8 millionPHOTOS: Meet and greet with Albany State University's Police Chief Anita AllenTropical countries competing at the 2022 Winter OlympicsMost liberal colleges in AmericaPHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Madison County, Georgia with the Albany HeraldPHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Monroe BasketballPHOTOS: Monroe vs. Westover BasketballCancel culture! 10 celebrities who have been cancelled and why??Counties with the highest rate of food insecurity in Georgia Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation Drawdy said: Why should landlords rent to tenants that create extra work by having to conform to government inspections and such when they have the opportu… View more Mary Esther said: What happened Megan? View more Bristol howell said: Kendall was a great person Everyone is going to miss you, Noah, and Megan Miss you so much and there are going to miss and I know that we were… View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.