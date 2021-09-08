Kylie Jenner confirms she is pregnant with second child By Sana Noor Haq, CNN Sep 8, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kylie Jenner confirmed that she is having her second child with rapper Travis Scott on Tuesday, following speculation that she is pregnant.The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul revealed the news by posting a video to her verified Instagram account, where she shared footage from the early stages of her pregnancy.In the video, Jenner shows a positive pregnancy test to Scott, who then proceeds to hug her belly. The couple attend an ultrasound appointment in the next clip, accompanied by their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.In another scene, Jenner discloses the news of her pregnancy to mother Kris Jenner, who opens an envelope handed to her by Stormi, which contains ultrasound pictures."What is it, are you pregnant?," Jenner's mother asks her."Stormi, we're going to have a baby," she adds. "This is one of the happiest days of my life."The video ends with a vignette of Stormi kissing Jenner's baby bump. Members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan congratulated the couple in the comments section of the video, with sister and model Kendall Jenner saying, "I can't handle it.""Crying!!!!," Kim Kardashian wrote."Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister," Kourtney Kardashian posted."Awwwww," Khloe Kardashian said.Jenner made the decision to keep her first pregnancy with baby Stormi private, confirming the news in February 2018, three days after she had given birth.She did not divulge any other details about her second pregnancy.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 