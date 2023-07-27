Kylie Jenner reveals her son Aire’s name is animal-themed

Kylie Jenner attends the 2023 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York City.

 Mike Coppola/Getty Images

(CNN) — Kylie Jenner nixed Wolf as her son’s name, but kept an animal theme.

Jenner changed her son’s name to Aire after originally naming him Wolf when he was born in February 2022. She has since said she regretted the decision immediately and never even called him Wolf.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags