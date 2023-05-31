Kylie Minogue returns to the charts with ‘Padam Padam’

Kylie Minogue is seen here performing in February in Sydney, Australia.

 Don Arnold/Getty Images

(CNN) — Kylie Minogue has landed back on the charts with her first UK Top 40 hit in years.

“Padam Padam,” the lead single from her upcoming 16th album, “Tension,” has debuted at No. 26 on Friday’s Singles Chart. It is currently tracking even higher at No. 18.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags