Updated: March 13, 2023 @ 12:50 am
Lady Gaga took the stage to perform an emotional and raw rendition of her Oscar-nominated song "Hold My Hand" during the Academy Awards on Sunday night.
The song, from "Top Gun: Maverick," was nominated in the best original song category.
Though the track ultimately lost to "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR," Gaga's performance was a standout for its bare-bones approach.
Gaga went makeup-free and donned a casual look with a dark T-shirt and jeans for the performance -- a stark contrast to her smokey and sultry red carpet look.
What began as a soft and tender performance eventually turned into an intense, powerful moment, as Gaga stood up to sing toward the end pf the song. She received a standing ovation.
In 2019, Gaga won best original song for "Shallow" from the film "A Star Is Born" and performed the song alongside Bradley Cooper.
