Lana Del Rey's video for her cover of Sublime's 'Doin' Time' is larger than life

Lana Del Rey's trip to the beach seems larger than life thanks to the new video for her cover of the Sublime classic, "Doin' Time."
Directed by Rich Lee, the nearly four-and-a-half-minute music vignette celebrates the B-movie classic "Attack of the 50 Foot Woman," as the singer is seen stomping across Los Angeles on her way to Venice Beach.
It eventually pulls back to show audiences watching the action at a 1950s style drive-in theater. It also keeps the ethos of the original movie by depicting a story of a cheating paramour.
The video comes the day before the release of Del Rey's latest album, "Norman F***ing Rockwell."
She also recently released the single "Looking for America," as a response to the country's mass shootings.
The video is Lee's latest collaboration with Del Rey. Their other shared credits include videos for her 2017 songs "Love" and "Lust for Life."