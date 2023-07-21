Lana Del Rey spotted serving customers at a Waffle House in Alabama

Lana Del Rey in 2022.

 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

(CNN) — Lana Del Rey is serving up waffles.

The “Summertime Sadness” singer has apparently been moonlighting as a waitress at a Waffle House in Florence, Alabama, according to social media posts from a few of her customers shared on a fan account. Pictures posted Thursday show the Del Ray in uniform, warmly serving patrons and working behind the counter.

