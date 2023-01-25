Lance Kerwin, 'Salem's Lot' actor, dead at 62

Actor Lance Kerwin, seen here in 2022 at the Chiller Theatre Expo Halloween event in Parsippany, New Jersey, has died, according to his talent agent.

 Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Lance Kerwin, an actor best known for his role on the TV miniseries "Salem's Lot" and other notable series throughout the '70s, has died, his talent agent John Boitano tells CNN. He was 62.

No information on his cause of death was provided.

