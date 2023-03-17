USA/

Lance Reddick, an actor known for his performance as Cedric Daniels on "The Wire" and for his work in the "John Wick" franchise, has died, according to his representative, Mia Hansen. Reddick is seen here in Los Angeles in 2010.

 Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Lance Reddick, an actor known for his performance as Cedric Daniels on "The Wire" and for his work in the "John Wick" franchise, has died, according to his representative, Mia Hansen.

He was 60.

CNN's Angela Fritz contributed to this report.

Tags