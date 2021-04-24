Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Alabama...Panhandle Florida and Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Panhandle Florida, Central Walton, Holmes, Jackson, North Walton, South Walton and Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth. * Through late tonight * Average rainfall amounts between 1 and 4 inches are expected across portions of southeast Alabama, southern Georgia, and the Florida panhandle. However, isolated areas may pick up around 5 inches of rain in a short period of time due to multiple rounds of thunderstorms, resulting in localized flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. &&