...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Geneva and
Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal
Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal
Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland
Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland
Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty,
Madison, North Walton and Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill,
Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady,
Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Thomas,
Tift, Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain has occurred over much of the watch area during
the past week. Additional heavy rainfall is expected. The
watch area is forecast to receive 1 to 2 inches of additional
rainfall from mid-day Thursday through Friday, but local
amounts in excess of 5 inches remain possible. With saturated
grounds, it will take less additional rainfall to cause
flooding than usual.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
The Lazer Invazion show Saturday at the Albany Municipal Auditorium offers music fans an opportunity to "see music like they've never seen it before." The multimedia show includes music by such artists as David Bowie, Queen, Duran Duran, The Police, The B-52’s, Portishead, Moby, The Church, Soundgarden, Patti Smith, Daft Punk and more.
Special Photo: Morgan Lieberman
Saturday's Lazer Invazion show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or at the Georgia’s Own Credit Union Box Office located at the Albany Civic Center.
The traveling Lazer Invazion show was a product of the COVID-19 pandemic, which virtually shut down live entertainment.
ALBANY -- There are a lot of changes in society that can be attributed to the COVID pandemic ... most of them bad, but some innovative.
For David Denson with Red Tail Entertainment, when the concert business all but shut down during the pandemic, he brainstormed in search of something -- anything -- that would fill the live entertainment void. And so, from that lull, was born the Lazer Invazion tour that will hit the Albany Municipal Auditorium Saturday.