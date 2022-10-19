...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
The Lee County High School theater program will present “Godspell” Saturday and Sunday, a tuneup for the troupe’s Region One-Act Play competition in Tifton next Thursday.
LEESBURG — Amanda Piercey doesn’t want to spill the beans before the curtain rises on the Lee County High School production of the 1970s musical “Godspell,” but suffice it to say the play’s “big surprise” is a doozy.
Piercey and her Lee County thespians are using two weekend performances of “Godspell” to tune up for the Region 1-AAAAAA One-Act Play competition next Thursday at Tift County High School. Performances are planned Saturday at 7 p.m. at the LCHS Auditorium and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. at the same venue.
“We’re basing our production on the 2012 ‘revival’ version of ‘Godspell,’ but the play is still based on the Book of Matthew, like the original,” Piercey said Wednesday before a performance the 12-student cast put on for young students in the Lee school system. “This version is a little more modern, so our kids may be able to better relate to it, but the songs everyone knows and loves from the original are in this version.
“Plus — and I don’t want to give it away; I want it to be a surprise for the audience — we add a little magic to our version. We were sitting around, brainstorming, while putting things together, and we came up with a big surprise for our show.”
Piercey, an LCHS alumnus, was part of the school’s theater troupe in high school and later earned a degree in theater at the University of Georgia. She has been head of the LCHS theater department for the past three years.
Tickets for the LCHS production of “Godspell” are $15 for adults and $10 for students. LCHS faculty members are admitted free.
“These shows are a great way to tune up for the Region One-Act Play competition, plus it’s a great opportunity for the community to see the students’ talent,” Piercey said. “They’ve been working hard on this production since August, and they’re ready to show everyone what they can do.”