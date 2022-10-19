LEESBURG — Amanda Piercey doesn’t want to spill the beans before the curtain rises on the Lee County High School production of the 1970s musical “Godspell,” but suffice it to say the play’s “big surprise” is a doozy.

Piercey and her Lee County thespians are using two weekend performances of “Godspell” to tune up for the Region 1-AAAAAA One-Act Play competition next Thursday at Tift County High School. Performances are planned Saturday at 7 p.m. at the LCHS Auditorium and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. at the same venue.

