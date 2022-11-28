LEESBURG — Lee County High School’s Advanced Acting Class will provide the drama and the fun before and after the weekend’s Spirit of Christmas Parade & Festival here.
The young thespians, who recently placed third in the Region 1-AAAAAA one-act play competition, will perform the short drama “Property Rites” at 7 p.m. Saturday following the Spirit of Christmas parade in downtown Leesburg. “Property Rites,” which will have a second presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday, will be presented at the LCHS Clay Auditorium. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and are available via the GoFan app.
Prior to Saturday’s presentation, the actors in the Advanced Acting Class will hold a special “Breakfast With Santa” fundraiser at the LCHS cafeteria. The morning of food and fun, scheduled from 7-10 a.m., includes a hearty breakfast of pancakes, sausage, coffee, juice and more. Cost is $4 for kids and $5 for adults. Participants also get a free photo with Santa as part of the morning’s activities.
LCHS Theatre Program Director Amanda Piercey said the high school’s actors, in addition to claiming a third-place finish in one-act play competition in Tifton, had claimed three acting awards, including the Region’s Best Supporting Actor award claimed by Isaiah Williams.