LEESBURG — Lee County High School’s Advanced Acting Class will provide the drama and the fun before and after the weekend’s Spirit of Christmas Parade & Festival here.

The young thespians, who recently placed third in the Region 1-AAAAAA one-act play competition, will perform the short drama “Property Rites” at 7 p.m. Saturday following the Spirit of Christmas parade in downtown Leesburg. “Property Rites,” which will have a second presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday, will be presented at the LCHS Clay Auditorium. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and are available via the GoFan app.

