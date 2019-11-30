LEESBURG — Area Christmas revelers are invited to join the festivities at Lee County’s 31st annual “Spirit of Christmas Parade & Festival” on Dec 7.
The parade start at 10 a.m. on Main Street. This year’s Grand Marshall will be country music entertainer, Danny Dawson. Dawson is currently touring Georgia and Florida with a six-piece band. His most celebrated performance to date was “Georgia On My Mind” at the inauguration of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. He was appointed to the Governor’s Council on film, music, and digital entertainment and sits on the council’s Advisory Board.
The parade has plenty to offer viewers this year with 90-plus entries that include two groups of riders on horseback, various floats and beautiful cars. The parade will be immediately followed by a festival on Starksville Avenue in Leesburg.
Lesley Barbosa, director of operations for the Lee County Chamber of Commerce, said that this year’s festival has 40-plus vendors and many children’s activities. Paradegoers are urged not to miss the funnel cakes and fried Oreos offered for visitor enjoyment. Browse the displays of arts and crafts vendors for that perfect Christmas gift for a friend or family member.
The kids can ride a pony or a train as part of the children’s activities on Starksville Avenue. There will be a play area for the young ones with lots of things to do and see.
The Lee County Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to participate and enjoy the “Spirit of Christmas Parade and Festival” this year. Step out to Leesburg on the morning of Dec. 7 to take part in celebrating, see the sights and enjoy the day in Lee County.