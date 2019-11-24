LEESBURG -- Two Lee County library branches will host special shows funded in part by the Georgia Council for the Arts.
The Leesburg Library at 245 Walnut Avenue South will host Mr. Damon's Shadow Puppet Theater's "Adventures in Space" presentation on Dec. 15, while the Oakland Library at 445 Oakland Parkway West will present the Atlanta-based Berdole Flamenco song and dance group on Jan. 25.
Young, the lead teaching artist at the Center for Puppetry Arts Atlanta, will take families on an adventure into the multiverse with his water bear copilot.
The show, which is free and open to the public, will start at 2 p.m.
The Berdole troupe, which focuses on the traditional elements of Flamenco -- guitar, song, dance, and rhythmic hand-clapping -- will bring the high energy of Flamenco culture to its free program, which also starts at 2 p.m.
Both programs are supported in part by the Georgia Council for the Arts through appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. The Georgia agency receives support from its partner agency, the National Endowment for the Arts.
For information on either of the programs, contact librarian Michael Kennedy at (229) 759-2369 or at www.leecountylibrary.org.