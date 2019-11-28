LEESBURG -- You're NOT a mean one, Mr. Grinch.
Is he grumpy because he's hungry? Is he mean because he's green? The two could be true; just ask Cindy Lou Who.
Cindy Lou will make pancakes for her guests at The Bindery at the Oakland Library on Dec. 7 as The Grinch glowers on. Joining Cindy Lou will be Augustus May, making his world famous sausage and everyone's favorite, green eggs and ham. Yes, that's right, it's a real hot Whoville Breakfast made by "real live" Whos.
When tummies are full and smiles are in place, it will be time to record that smiling face. Photographs with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who are part of the plan for the day. One family photo is included with admission, and additional photos are $6 each. Adults should be ready to snap photos with their who phones to record every little moment they want to save. Holiday attire is welcome for that special photo to keep the memory of the day.
Arts and crafts are next on the list. They will be too much fun to be missed. A ticket includes all this fun, but everyone who attends must have one. Children under 2 are free. Children's tickets are $20, siblings are $15 and adults are $10. Tickets can be purchased through eventbrite.com.
The Grinch won't be mean. He may be grumpy for a bit; but all who attend this event will be a perfect fit. The Grinch says, "Hurry do not delay." Get your tickets and head his way to enjoy breakfast with him and make his day.