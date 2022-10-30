Southwest Georgia horse lovers will get the opportunity to experience the “Gala of the Royal Horses of Europe” at the Star K Equestrian Center, 210 Long Dirt Road in Leesburg Nov. 12 starting at 3 p.m.
LEESBURG — Following in the family footsteps of seven generations, René Gasser has recreated a show for the Royal Horses of Europe, featuring horses only previously seen at the famous riding schools in Vienna and Spain.
The “Gala of the Royal Horses of Europe” features some of the most celebrated animals in history, favored for centuries by royalty and equestrian riders, and this performance celebrates the tradition, athleticism and grace of these revered creatures.
The show will be held at the Star K Equestrian Center, 210 Long Dirt Road in Leesburg Nov. 12 starting at 3 p.m.
For the last 12 years, Riding Master René Gasser had been touring both in Australia and abroad with his various productions, including “Lipizzaner’s With the Stars,” “Equestra” and “The Horseman from Snowy River.” Gasser said he is now excited to bring to audiences in North America his production of “Gala of The Royal Horses,” a production that will include performances that feature the Lipizzaner Stallions, the Spanish Andalusian, Friesian, and the majestic Arabian breeds, as well as the recently added Quarter horse.
The event is dedicated to showing off the amazing beauty and maneuvers these horses are capable of, including the stunning maneuvers once used on the battlefield now known as “The Airs Above the Ground,” the “Art of Garrocha” as well as “Roman Riding” where audiences will see Gigi Gasser standing atop a pair of horses, with one foot on each horse.
This show features Equestrian Royalty, presented at the highest level in a culturally rich and stunningly beautiful tribute to The Royal Horses, an experience for the whole family to enjoy.
There are a limited number of VIP seats (which include post-show meet-and-greet) available at $55 each for adults and $27.50 for children ages 4-12. No discounts apply to VIP seats. Adult tickets are $45. Seniors (60-plus) tickets are $35 each (excluding VIP) and children (4-12) tickets are $20 each (excluding VIP). Tickets are available online at www.etix.com.
For info call (361) 332-6305.
Tickets also will be available at the door one hour prior to event on the day day of the show. Additional facility fees, service charges and/or taxes may be included in or added to ticket prices. Learn more at www.galaoftheroyalhorses.com.