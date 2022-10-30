star k1.jpg

Southwest Georgia horse lovers will get the opportunity to experience the “Gala of the Royal Horses of Europe” at the Star K Equestrian Center, 210 Long Dirt Road in Leesburg Nov. 12 starting at 3 p.m.

LEESBURG — Following in the family footsteps of seven generations, René Gasser has recreated a show for the Royal Horses of Europe, featuring horses only previously seen at the famous riding schools in Vienna and Spain.

The “Gala of the Royal Horses of Europe” features some of the most celebrated animals in history, favored for centuries by royalty and equestrian riders, and this performance celebrates the tradition, athleticism and grace of these revered creatures.

