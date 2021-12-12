Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez passes away at age 81 By Sugam Pokharel and Karol Suarez, CNN Dec 12, 2021 Dec 12, 2021 Updated 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. 1 of 2 Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez passes away at age 81. Fernandez was here named Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy in 2002. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for LARAS Fernandez won eight Latin Grammys across his illustrious career. Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez, 81, passed away on Sunday at a hospital in the western Mexican city of Guadalajara, according to a post published on his official Instagram account.The ranchera star was in poor health after a fall in August that forced him to have surgery.Locally known as El Rey, the king of Mexican music, Fernandez recorded more than 300 songs, sold more than 65 million albums worldwide and won three Grammys and eight Latin Grammys.He was best known for his songs "Volver, Volver," "Por Tu Maldito Amor," and "El Rey." Fernandez -- who has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame -- was named Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy in 2002.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 