In spite of the fact that "Batgirl" won't be seen by audiences, titular star Leslie Grace says she is proud of the movie and cautiously optimistic about the character's future.

When the news broke last summer that the DC comic book film for HBO Max was being indefinitely shelved, shocking moviegoers and industry insiders alike, Grace revealed in a new interview with Variety published on Monday that she learned of the development like everyone else -- from reading it in the media. (CNN, HBO Max and DC are all part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

