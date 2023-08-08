(CNN) — Wayne Brady, known for hosting the TV show “Let’s Make a Deal,” has announced that he is pansexual.

“I advocate mental health for all and a part of that is self transparency. In doing my work, I’ve come to see a few truths, one of them being that I want to be free to love whomever I want,” the game show host posted on Instagram.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags