Liam Neeson 'fell in love' with a woman but she was 'taken' By Marianne Garvey, CNN Feb 9, 2022 Feb 9, 2022 Updated 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Liam Neeson said he found love on the set of his latest film "Blacklight." Just one problem, she was "taken." Mike Coppola/Getty Images North America/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Liam Neeson said he found love on the set of his latest film "Blacklight."Just one problem: She was "taken."The actor was promoting his film on the Australian morning show "Sunrise" when he shared the story. "I loved Melbourne, I loved our Australian crew," Neeson said. "Every department was superb but they were their own people, do you know what I mean?"He then revealed, "I made a couple of pals and fell in love once while I was there, but she was taken."Neeson did not disclose who she was, but did say he would return to Australia one day. "I look forward to going back. I really do," he said.Comedian Amy Schumer commented on social media that Neeson's crush story could serve as the premise for another movie.The actress shared a screenshot of a Daily Mail headline and referenced the actor's action franchise, "Taken 4?"Neeson was married to actress Natasha Richardson from 1994 to 2009. Richardson died after a skiing accident in Canada. The two share two sons, Micheál, 26, and Daniel, 25.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Celebrities Liam Neeson Media Industry Movie And Video Industry Movies Celebrity And Pop Culture Natasha Richardson Show Cinema Law Broadcasting Events Film Amy Schumer Franchise Headline Screenshot More Entertainment Arts & Entertainment ‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘Dark Side of the Honeymoon’ (RECAP) Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider 4 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says By Lisa Respers France, CNNUpdated 4 hrs ago 0 Arts & Entertainment ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Premiere Date Set — Plus, Check Out the New Poster (PHOTO) Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 9 hrs ago 0 Business Disney regains some magic with better-than-expected streaming results By Frank Pallotta, CNN BusinessUpdated 8 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Larry "Gus" Hudson Feb 6, 2022 Larry "Gus" Hudson, 73, of Sylvester, Georgia departed this li… Carol Marie Wilcox Feb 3, 2022 Carol Marie Parker Wilcox, 82, of Lee County, GA, died January… » More Obituaries Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Suspect in Colorado church shooting is killed by officers following a crime spree, police say Nathan Chen wins gold with figure skating master class Gladiators claim road win over Cyclones Appeals court refuses to reinstate federal employee vaccine mandate while it reviews case » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Garage MOVING SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO!! MOVING SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO!! 158 HUGH RD, Off Ledo Ro… Free 4 USED TIRES, Goodyear, 215x80x16, $50. Call 229-496-1555 $50 4 USED TIRES, Goodyear, 215x80x16, $50. Call 229-496-1555 Job EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR needed for Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful Under the EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR needed for Keep Albany Dougherty Beaut… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesKicked out: Georgia families say they are not wantedNew businesses popping up around AlbanyTwo persons die in single-vehicle accidents in AlbanyAlbany man charged with murder of Dawson woman captured in VirginiaGregory McMichael will face trial on federal hate crime charges in Ahmaud Arbery killing after withdrawing plea agreementGeorgia inmate escapes hospital by climbing through ceilingAlbany State football lands impressive recruiting classHarris siblings star in Deerfield-Windsor basketball splitChehaw officials ponder future of camping at the parkBroadband expansion announced in Jackson, Banks, Madison counties Images Videos CollectionsHOT JOBS: These five careers are sizzling in southwest GeorgiaGET OUT THERE: 6 things to do in the Albany area this weekend, Feb. 4-6PHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Monroe BasketballPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor vs. First Presbyterian BasketballCAPITOL BEAT: 5 stories to know from last week at the General AssemblyCounties with the highest rate of food insecurity in GeorgiaTropical countries competing at the 2022 Winter OlympicsCancel culture! 10 celebrities who have been cancelled and why??PHOTOS: Westover vs. Thomas County Central Girls BasketballMost liberal colleges in America Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation Drawdy said: Why should landlords rent to tenants that create extra work by having to conform to government inspections and such when they have the opportu… View more Mary Esther said: What happened Megan? View more Bristol howell said: Kendall was a great person Everyone is going to miss you, Noah, and Megan Miss you so much and there are going to miss and I know that we were… View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.