(CNN) — Liam Payne is taking a step back from professional commitments for health reasons.

The former One Direction member announced on his Instagram on Friday “with a heavy heart” that he has “no other choice but to postpone” his upcoming tour in South America, since he has been in the hospital “with a serious kidney infection.”

CNN’s Alli Rosenbloom contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0