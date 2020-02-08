ALBANY — For nearly half a century, cartoonist Charles Schultz delivered heartfelt humor in the form of the “Peanuts” gang to newspaper readers and viewers of his animated TV specials.
Those characters, born on the newspaper page in 1950, will come to life on the stage in Albany beginning on Valentine’s Day evening with Theatre Albany’s production of the Broadway musical comedy “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
“There are a lot of life lessons that are involved in just the short time we’re on stage,” Amanda Piercey, who portrays the irascible amateur psychiatrist Lucy, said. “There are a lot of good life lessons for both kids and adults.”
The play features six of the main characters from Peanuts. Piercey’s Lucy is joined onstage by the sincere but bumbling Charlie Brown (played by Randy Harrell), the philosophical Linus (Quenton Matthews), toy piano virtuoso Schroeder (Chris Hendley), Charlie’s little sister Sally (Gracie Carden) and “Joe Cool” himself, Snoopy (Keith Peacock).
It may be difficult to find anyone in the audience who’s unfamiliar with the “Peanuts” gang. Schultz drew and wrote the strip carried by more than 2,600 newspapers until his death in 2000, with reruns of the strips remaining in publication — including in The Albany Herald — for the past 20 years. There are holiday TV specials, including “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” that have been family viewing traditions for more than a half-century. The stage musical debuted in 1967, and an animated “Peanuts” film hit theaters in 2015.
“I grew up on it,” Guest Director Gordon Wright said at a recent rehearsal. “I’m 79, so I knew it from the beginning. And I still look at it every single day to see what the adventures are.”
The ensemble cast sings, but each character also has his or her own songs as they tackle life challenges such as writing a book report — exactly 100 words long — playing baseball, childhood crushes, trying to overcome a security blanket, flying a kite past a kite-eating tree, trying to get a dog to chase a stick, and others.
Backing the cast will be a band featuring five musicians: Stephen Parker, saxophone/clarinet; Matt Hoover, drums; Abby Jenkins, flute; Suzanne Unger, piano, and Campos Galiano, violin.
Joining Wright behind the scenes are Music Director Gary Unger; Unger’s wife, Suzanne, who is the accompanist and member of the band; choreographers Debbie Drury and Cindy Calek, and stage managers Mary Lou Beasley and Jim LeVaughn.
Wright says that support – and his familiarity with his backstage crew – makes his job easier.
“I’ve worked with Cary and Suzanne Unger at the church, with 10 or 12 musicals there,” Wright said. “Mary Lou Beasley and Jim, I worked with as stage managers last year on ‘Boeing Boeing.’
“This has been an absolutely tremendous collaborative thing. Gary works with some difficult music and, of course, we’ve got the two choreographers who are super talented. And I just sit back and say, ‘Go!’”
After he says “go,” Harrell and Piercey will, of course, spend some time at Lucy’s nickel psychiatric sidewalk stand. (That stage prop may be outdated, however, after Unger noted that even the world of “Peanuts” isn’t immune to inflation. “It’s gone up to 7 cents,” he said. “I saw it in the paper the other day.”)
The two actors who play Charlie Brown and Lucy were familiar with the characters long before they got their scripts.
“I used to read the comics, and I watch that Halloween special and the Christmas special, all those things,” Harrell noted.
Piercey said the 2015 movie inspired her to try out for the musical.
“I read some of the ‘Peanuts’ comics,” she said, “but I have a son and he just recently watched the new ‘Peanuts’ movie, and that got me real interested in this show because it was really funny.”
Harrell agreed.
“It’s very funny,” he said. “It’s very family friendly. It’s weird how some of it is still relevant today.”
Piercey has more affection for good ol’ Charlie Brown than the character she portrays admits to, noting Charlie “gets a bad rap, but he’s a really good guy.”
Wright said he was happy with the way the cast has come together.
“They laugh all the time and have a good time,” he said. “It’s a real collaborative effort.”
Piercey said she loved the cartoon set, and Harrell agreed.
“Everybody clicked very well in the short amount of time we’ve rehearsed,” Harrell said. “And we’re all adults here, so there are some rehearsals where everyone can’t make it.
“A lot of it you had to learn on your own — plug in the CD, learn the lines on your own and hope everybody else did the same when you came to rehearsal,” she said. “And it ended up being a lot of good teamwork.”
Wright, a retired college and high school language arts teacher, had directorial experience before helming Theatre Albany’s “Boeing Boeing” production last season. He produced more than 40 plays and musicals as director of Drama Ministries for First United Methodist Church of Albany. He also directed 10 one-act school plays for region competition and designed and constructed 20 main stage sets for Darton State College (since merged into Albany State University). He says “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” ranks as one of his favorites plays.
“The theater board must have thought that my directing last season’s comedy ‘Boeing Boeing’ was satisfactory because, either out of desperation or necessity, they asked me again to be a guest director,” he mused.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, 15, 21 and 22, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. on Feb. 16 and 23.
Tickets are available by calling the box office at (229) 439-7141. Ticket prices are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $15 for students and military. Group rates are available by calling the box office, which is open noon-3 p.m. Feb. 12-14 and 19-21. For information, call (229) 439-7183 or visit theatrealbany.com.
“Come see it,” Harrell said, with Piercey quickly adding, “And bring everybody that you know.”
After all, Lucy always likes to get the last word.
